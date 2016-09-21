Travel Mug Coupon on Amazon UK vs Bodum Travel Mug

5 Star Amazon UK user review for 'best travel mug'.

This is exactly as advertised - the size is good for one decent mug of coffee, it does not leak, stayed hot for my journey and easy to clean. Very pleased with product - its really a coffee flask with a lid for drinking. Would have liked a nicer drinking top but all the ones I have tried leak so rather have a functional one and this is a good pick!

