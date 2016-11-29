SwiftKey Keyboard Application Gets Hindi, Gujarati Transliteration Function

Microsoft-owned mobile keyboard firm SwiftKey on Friday launched the transliteration function in Hindi and Gujarati languages. The business had been focusing on the phonetic typing or transliteration or multi-script typing for long, and it'll allow consumers key in English to create correct Hindi or Gujarati words. SwiftKey currently offers keyboards in 22 Indian languages.In the up-to-date SwiftKey software, which should be going out briefly via Google Enjoy, the transliteration feature will be automatically permitted for consumers who curently have Hindi or Gujarati language models installed on the smartphones. This may show that consumers when typing in the QWERTY structure will dsicover Hindi or Gujarati phrases in British letters. Among the spotlight features of the SwiftKey app is it offers term ideas in both texts, and also shows next term predictions in these languages, all while being in the English keyboard.