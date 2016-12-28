India Has Greatest Curiosity about Portable Progress Programs, Says Google

India overtook the US to become the biggest place with regards to interest in portable development programs in 2016, Google India said on Tuesday - research queries for portable development programs from India found 200 % year-on-year development in the last two years.Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra led with almost all Research queries for cellular builder courses. "We've observed tremendous reaction across cellular designer programs from India, with 16,500 students enrolling every month, taking up Android progress, cellular Web development and understanding new cloud-based technology programs," claimed Peter Lubbers, Head, Google Developer Instruction, in a statement.