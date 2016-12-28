Newsvine

punyallure420

punyallure420 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 25 Comments: 0 Since: Aug 2016

India Has Greatest Curiosity about Portable Progress Programs, Says Google

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by punyallure420 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNDTV News
Seeded on Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:21 PM
    Discuss:

    India overtook the US to become the biggest place with regards to interest in portable development programs in 2016, Google India said on Tuesday - research queries for portable development programs from India found 200 % year-on-year development in the last two years.Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra led with almost all Research queries for cellular builder courses. "We've observed tremendous reaction across cellular designer programs from India, with 16,500 students enrolling every month, taking up Android progress, cellular Web development and understanding new cloud-based technology programs," claimed Peter Lubbers, Head, Google Developer Instruction, in a statement.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor